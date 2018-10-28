TAG presents Lifetime Contribution Awards for Khell-Tiatrs

NT BUZZ

On October 24, Tiatr Academy of Goa (TAG) celebrated the Birth Anniversary of late Rosario Rodrigues, the father of Khell-Tiatr. On this occasion, TAG presented the Lifetime Contribution to Khell-Tiatr Awards to three veteran tiatr artistes for their contributions – Milagres Fernandes (Milagres de Fatorda), Joao Santana Fernandes (Johny Cool) and Domingos Francisco Mascarenhas.

The awards were presented at a special function at Institute Menezes Braganza. The chief guest was MLA, Curtorim, Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco; veteran tiatrist, Osvy Viegas was the guest of honour. President of TAG, Agosthino Temudo, and director of Art and Culture, Gurudas Pilarnekar were also present. Carmin Rodrigues, wife of late Rosario Rodrigues was the special invitee for the occasion. Osvy Viegas spoke on the life of late Rosario Rodrigues who contributed immensely to Khell tiatr. Lourenco in his address congratulated the three awardees and TAG for all the efforts taken to promote a popular form of art in Goa. He urged the tiatrists and TAG not to fall prey to the advice of politicians, and to continue their good work.

The function was followed by a cultural programme by comedians Domnic, Luis Bachchan, Anita and group, along with a live musical performance by Jhony B Gud and Valerie.