Tackling pet peeves

Animal behaviorist and certified obedience trainer Gautam Kari from Vasco is all set to start one-of-its-kind spa and rehabilitation centre for dogs here in Goa. In conversation with NT BUZZ he speaks about dog training, myths associated with it and why for the dog the master is his world

ARTI DAS | NT BUZZ

They say a dog is man’s best friend. He is very loyal and loves his master more than anything. But, sometimes this friend also needs some training in order to live happily and peacefully—both for the master and the dog. But, many a times in this process of ‘training’ a dog we may stress him out as he has a different understanding of what we tend to teach him/her. Thus, it is necessary to understand the dog behaviour or psychology in order to make this process fruitful.

Gautam Kari studied animal behaviour from the Animal Behaviour College, California, USA and is now in Goa to help people realise about the very personal relationship with your pet that you can enhance by understanding how your pet thinks and reacts.

“More than training a dog, I train the owner about his relationship in ten days which will last for ten years,” Gautam opines adding that training a dog, should involve the owner as much as the trainer and that sometimes while training a dog we may end up terrorising him.

He adds that, above all, animals understand body language the best. Without the movement of hands, a ‘sit’ or ‘stand’ are just words, and they may not understand their meaning. “For the dog his master is his world,” says Gautam.

However, before all, the most important thing is the selection of the right pet for you. Gautam says: “While choosing a dog or a puppy do these five tests to see what triggers them—Do they have food aggression while you remove their food while they are eating? Do they run away with a loud sound like a clap or a stomp? Touch: how do they respond to touch or friendly rough petting? Are they possessive of their toys? Movement: does your puppy or dog react to sudden movements? Though all of these fears and triggers can be solved, one should rather be aware about them before they become the part of the family. Also one should be sure of taking in a pet that will be a part of your life for the next ten years and not leave them stray.”

Gautam debunks many myths associated with dog training, like the common myth that training stray or a local breed dog is not easy: “During my training in California I was asked by the Americans about our Indian strays and which Indian breeds would be easy to train. I thought about our society dog and the security guy in Pune. That dog earned his meals and could differentiate between a safe citizen and a crook entering the building. I thought that was being instinctual and street smart. Have you seen a street dog cross the road? They may not make the best sniffer dogs or such, but nevertheless, an all Indian breed takes number one spot in my book of smart dogs.”

Also we often believe that dogs will do something solely for food reward, but it’s not the case for all the dogs. “Most but not all dogs have a food drive that would be their reward. Some dogs have a prey drive. Some have a play drive and some love just a good old praise. A client of mine has a Rottweiler who does not obey any cues unless he knows that the reward is a dip in the pool. Another Labrador client learns best while playing fetch or Frisbee. Always remember to slowly wean off rewards once he is well set with the obedience cues. But most importantly always remember that your presence is your pet’s greatest reward and ignoring him is the worst punishment,” says Gautam.

The important aspect of dog training is toilet training. Here Gautam points out that the old practice only stresses the dog. “Toilet training, properly known as house breaking is a somewhat complex process and every dog may have a different level of understanding depending on the situation example food timings, age, apartment vs garden villa, play time and walk time. But remember never rub your dog’s nose into his pee. He does not understand what you are doing and we need to stop these outdated, useless and traumatic techniques.”

Another thing which can stress the dog is saying ‘no’ to him all the time. This only causes stress and leads to another nuisance behaviour. At that time it is important to reinforce alternative behaviour. “If your dog is jumping at you or your guests when you enter your house, don’t just shout and say no. instead, show him an acceptable behaviour like coming and touching your hand or sitting in front of the door and reward him for it.”

Gautam is taking his knowledge a step further by starting a rehabilitation centre for dogs at Quepem in the month of December. “Brian Fernandes and I are in the process of inaugurating a state of the art pet resort and rehabilitation center. Our center will focus on the latest and most innovative techniques on kenneling. All dogs will have access to a swimming pool, an agility circuit and a rehabilitation dog run. We want to dedicate a part of every week, a free of cost training and rehab where dog owners can have a fun day out learning, socialising, exercising their dogs in a clean, safe and professional environment. Each of our boarding dogs will have their personality and health analysed and an individual therapy plan will be chalked out and executed. Kennels will have special beds and some great slow listening music for their pleasure. Warning, they may not want to come back home,” quips Gautam.

Please like & share: