Tackling common discomforts faced during pregnancy

Pregnancy is accompanied by a number of changes in the digestive tract that not only cause discomfort but also make it difficult for the woman to eat large quantities of foods at one time. Hence, a pregnant woman should eat small and frequent meals keeping a gap of two and a half hours between meals in order to meet their increased need for nutrients. Here is a sample meal pattern that can be followed:

Here are tips to manage common discomforts of pregnancy.

Morning sickness: Feeling nauseated or actually throwing up particularly the first thing in the morning is a common problem encountered by most pregnant women during the initial stages of pregnancy. This can be tackled by eating dry cereal foods like toast or cream cracker or salty biscuits on waking up before getting out of bed, eating nutrient dense foods when not feeling nauseated, avoiding fried foods and other rich oily foods, avoiding odours that trigger nausea and drinking liquids between meals rather than at meal time.

Constipation: Constipation is another common problem during pregnancy and occurs on account of the pressure of the enlarging uterus on the lower part of the intestine and also the muscle relaxant effect of placental hormones on the gastrointestinal tract. Iron supplements worsen constipation, however, it can be easily prevented by eating high fibre foods such as whole grains cereals, pulses, sprouts, vegetables, fruits and dry fruits particularly prune or dry figs (anjeer); drinking enough water – colon fibre absorbs water and binds waste material together, increasing the bulk of stools making them easy to eliminate, thereby preventing constipation and lastly being physically active and exercising regularly also helps prevent constipation.

Heartburn: Gastric reflux or acidity causes discomfort during the third trimester. It occurs due to the pressure of the enlarged uterus on the intestine and stomach and is more common at night. This condition can be avoided by eating small and frequent meals and finishing dinner at least two hours before bedtime, sitting upright at meal times and eating food slowly, avoiding spicy and oily food and going for a walk after meals.

Some women develop complications such as diabetes and hypertension during pregnancy. Mother’s who develop diabetes during pregnancy need to consult a dietician for proper guidance on diet to prevent complications.

For women who develop high blood pressure during pregnancy a sodium restricted diet along with regular ante-natal checkups is the best way to handle the condition. Here are some ways to restrict the salt and sodium intake of the diet:

Use less salt in cooking and do not sprinkle salt over your food while eating. Season food with herbs and spices instead.

Read food labels on processed foods carefully to learn about the sodium and salt content of foods. Most food labels mention the sodium content but not the salt content. In order to know how much salt is added in a particular food, use this formula – milligrams of salt = sodium in milligrams x 2.5.

Taste alone may not tell you which foods are high in sodium. Processed foods like breakfast cereals that don’t taste salty often have high sodium levels. Look on the label for the terms salt, brine, monosodium glutamate (MSG), baking soda, baking powder, sodium benzoate, sodium citrate, sodium nitrate or nitrite (salt petre), sodium pyrophosphate, sodium erythrobate, disodium phosphate and sodium saccharine or sodium alginate – they all contribute to the total sodium content of processed foods.

Instead of eating processed foods and restaurant meals, focus on cooking meals at home using fresh ingredients. Fresh fruits and vegetables are naturally low in sodium and so is fresh meat. Make your own soups from fresh ingredients instead of relying on packaged soups. Cooking with fresh unprocessed ingredients allows you to control the amount of salt you decide to add to your meals – remember less the better.

Avoid chips, wafers, nachos, salted nuts, salted biscuits, namkeens, pickles, papads, sauces, dips, ketchup, soya sauce, cheese, olives, salted fish, instant noodles, instant pastas, frozen dinners, pizza, cold meats such as ham, bacon, salami, sausages, packaged mixes, soup powders and salad dressings as they are usually high in salt and sodium.

Remember to eat potassium rich foods such as bananas, dates, muskmelon citrus fruits, green leafy vegetables and tender coconut water as potassium helps to offset some of sodium’s harmful effects on blood pressure.

(The writer is a consultant nutritionist with 17 years of experience, practising at Panaji and can be contacted on rohinidiniz@gmail.com)