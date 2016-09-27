Syringe assault on Mapusa advocate

MAPUSA: In a shocking incident, a Mapusa-based lawyer was allegedly attacked by three persons who tried to inject some liquid into his body by a syringe and then strangulate him, on Tuesday morning.

Mapusa police have booked three unknown persons for trespassing into Dyaneswar Kalangutkar’s office, wrongfully restraining and voluntarily causing injury by injecting unknown liquid using a syringe. The reason behind the attack is not known.

According to Mapusa police, at around 9.20 am when Kalangutkar was sitting in his office based on the second floor of a building near the Mapusa court, three unknown persons approached the office on the pretext of some work and were made to wait in the sitting room. But, after some time, two of them entered into his cabin, one caught hold of him while another injected a syringe containing some unknown liquid into his arm and hip. Police sources informed that the lawyer also informed that the duo even tried to strangulate him. The third accused was standing near the door. The trio later fled away from the spot.

Later Kalangutkar managed to descend on the ground floor of the building and narrated the incident to another lawyer. He was rushed to the district hospital. Police, who were intimated, rushed to the hospital and also conducted panchanama. Police also used services of forensic experts and dog squad.

Police sources informed that on September 24, three men with similar description and speaking in Hindi had also visited the lawyer’s house and had enquired about him and his family.

Acting on the complaint, Mapusa police have registered an offence under sections 452, 341, 324, and 328 of IPC. PSI Paresh Ramnathkar is investigating the matter.