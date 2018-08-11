Symptoms that shouldn’t be ignored

Sudden headaches, constant tiredness and shortness of breath could be symptoms which one should look out for.

There are times one experiences unexplained pain and medical conditions that go away on their own, but that’s not always the case. Sometimes, it is better to get it checked by a medical professional because one can never say when it could turn out to be serious.

Here is a list of symptoms that can’t mean anything good for the body. Check them out, just so you know what to do if they strike in the days to come.

Severe headaches: Everyone gets headaches once in awhile, and they don’t necessarily have to mean anything serious. However, things turn more serious if the headache is sudden and severe. It could signify an aneurysm or a burst blood vessel. If this takes place in the brain, it could be life-threatening.

Chest pain: Chest pain needn’t always mean that something is wrong with your heart. It could mean a blood clot, collapsed lung, ruptured oesophagus or some other complication. Chest pain could also be accompanied by faintness, vomiting and cold sweat.

Blindness in one eye: Going blind in one eye could mean one is having a stroke. It happens due to lack of oxygen supply to the brain, and usually causes problems on one side of the body.

Shortness of breath: If you experience shortness of breath all of a sudden, you could be having an anxiety attack, a blood clot in an artery of the lung or certain cardiovascular issues.

Constant fatigue: Getting tired after a long day is something we all go through, but feeling tired all the time could be an early signal of a heart attack.

Sudden weight loss or gain: Sudden weight loss because of no particular reason could mean that you have cancer, an overactive thyroid gland or liver diseases.

Vomiting: Vomiting food immediately after eating on a regular basis could mean that you have stomach cancer. Other reasons could be gallbladder disease or severe food poisoning.

Regular cough: While persistent cough does not always mean that you might have lung cancer, it can be a symptom of pneumonia. Coughing blood could also be the sign of an infection you might have.

(HT Media)