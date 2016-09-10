Symphonic poems

Jugneeta Sudan

‘The Lark Ascending’, one of the most popular pieces in the classical repertoire for music listeners, by Ralph Vaughan Williams has topped the Classic FM Hall of Fame for the third year in a row. That’s a hat-trick for the English classical music composition which was composed a century ago.

A 122-line poem by English poet George Meredith about the song of the skylark was the inspiration for the musical piece. It describes the circling ascent of a lark, “a sustained lyric which never for a moment falls short of the effect aimed at, soars up and up with the song it imitates,… one has only to read the poem a few times to become aware of its perfection.”

‘The Lark Ascending’ has the subtitle – romance with violin and orchestra. It is an outstanding example of a solo violinist’s work. Another important aspect of the musical composition is the relationship of the soloist with the orchestral ensemble. The violinist plays the lark’s singing and the orchestra builds the backdrop of a rural English countryside. The listener can see a bucolic reverie in his mind’s eye – golden cornfields waving to the notes of the singing skylark in the shimmering English sunlight. Verses from George Meredith’s poem ‘The Lark Ascending’ precede this evocative tone painting, describing the unique circling ascent of the lark, accompanied by its rhapsodic song.

“He rises and begins to round, /He drops the silver chain of sound, /Of many links without a break, /In chirrup, whistle, slur and shake. /For singing till his heaven fills,

‘Tis love of earth that he instils, /And ever winging up and up, /Our valley is his golden cup/And he the wine which overflows/To lift us with him as he goes. /Till lost on his aerial rings/In light, and then the fancy sings.”

The writing for the violin mimics the “silver chain of sound… in chirrup, whistle, slur and shake” described by Meredith, though of course it also carries the main melodic argument. Isn’t it delightful that Vaughan Williams takes all his music cues from words of the poem? A magical moment ensues when solo woodwinds evoke a panoply of birdsong under the busy rustling of the violin; the effect is like a choir of birds led by the virtuoso lark. The last cadenza from the violin is remarkable, whose song circles ever higher into the upper reaches of the instrument until it more disappears than ends; as quoted from Meredith, “Till lost on his aerial rings / In light, and then the fancy sings.” – Ian Bostridge

Poems and music thus have an intimate visceral relationship. Poems inspire ethereal music. Besides ‘The Lark Ascending’, another classical example is the poem ‘Ode to Joy’ in Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony. The public has always appreciated instrumental music in context.

The Hungarian composer Franz Liszt turned the tide in the 19th century when he composed orchestral music that evoked a poem, story or a landscape in the listener’s mind. This inspired the symphonic poems of Bedrich Smetana, Antonín Dvorák, Richard Strauss and others. A piece of music then became a wordless poem in itself. ‘Ma Vlast’ (My Country) was Smetana’s (Father of Czech music) most enduring composition.It is a multi-movement symphonic poem, or music that tells a story or paints a picture. Its second movement ‘The Moldau’ is the most popular. It represents scenes along the river Moldau in Bohemia (Czechoslovakia). In it we see the use of poem-painting and music expressed as though it were a painting to be seen or a lyrical poem to be heard.

‘The Moldau’ is one of the most widely performed symphonic poems ever written. A pair of swirling flutes open the work to represent two sources, the cold and hot springs in the mountains from where the Moldau originates. These are soon joined by energetic clarinets and the violin for the famous river theme. After some development of the river theme, the ‘Forest Hunt’ follows, in which horns and trumpets impart a triumphant sense to the music. Another quite lively and joyous folkish theme then depicts a ‘Peasant Wedding’ celebration (polka theme). Thereafter ‘Moonlight: Dance of the Water Nymphs’ ensues, bringing instrumentation of delicate textures and music of nocturnal serenity. The main theme briefly returns before ‘The Rapids’, a lively, powerful section comparable to the ‘Thunderstorm’ of Beethoven’s Symphony No 6, brings the composition to an end. The orchestral music weaves the entire spectral imagery along the flowing river, sublimating in music evoking an evocative poem – Essays on The Moldou.

‘The Moldau’ and ‘The Lark Ascending’ represent just two musical alchemies. If you encounter any more, I’d love to hear about them from you.

