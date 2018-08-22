SWR’s Delhi-bound train diverted through Konkan Railway route following landslide

NT NETWORK

VASCO

South Western Railway (SWR)’s Delhi-bound ‘Hazrat Nizamuddin Express’ train – 12779 was diverted through Konkan Railway route from Madgaon railway station, following a landslide, on Tuesday afternoon, on the track at Dudhsagar station yard, located between Kullem and Mollem.

Manager of the Vasco railway station P C Chacko informed that the landslide occurred at around 12 noon, some three hours before the departure of the train from the Vasco railway station.

Some railway workers came to know about the landslide, and soon intimated the South Western Railway officials about it.

A message was then passed on to the Vasco railway station officials.

The Delhi-bound train, which was supposed to depart from the Vasco railway station at around 3.10 pm, was delayed by two hours; it left the station at around 5.10 pm. “Hazrat Nizamuddin Express train – 12779 was diverted via Konkan railway route from Madgaon railway station via Panvel, Karmajeetpur and Manmad. The train left Vasco railway station at around 5.10 pm instead of 3.10 pm,” said Chacko. He further said that three sleeper Vasco-Bangalore link coaches, which were attached to the train, had to be removed.

“The three sleeper coaches were supposed to link with Bangalore Express train from Hubli, but due to the landslide, service of the link coaches was cancelled,” he added.

He informed that the work of clearing the debris from the track has been taken up on a war footing by the SWR, and it is likely to be completed late Tuesday evening.

He also said that services of no other incoming and outgoing trains, apart from the Delhi-bound train, were affected due to the landslide. The train services will become normal by late Tuesday night, he added.