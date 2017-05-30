Switchover: solar energy to illuminate Benaulim streets

JOAO SOUSA M | NT

BENAULIM

Benaulim will be the first village in the state to switch over to solar power as a proposal on the same has been approved by the Centre.

South Goa MP Narendra Sawaikar said that there had been a proposal on streetlights and illumination of various parts of Benaulim. The proposal was studied and it was suggested that fixtures drawing solar power be installed in the village.

The Rs 19,2000 worth project has been taken up under the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme.

Although apprehensions were raised by the village panchayat, the file on the proposal has been processed and now will be sent to the Saligao-based Goa Energy Development Agency.

The file will also be forwarded to the South Goa collector.

However, the push on utilising solar power has not found favours with most of the panchayats in Salcete taluka.

Highly-placed sources at the GERA said the agency was doing its utmost to promote generation of solar power but was not getting any response from local self-governing bodies and other government agencies.

Goa gets sunlight for nearly nine months. Hence solar energy could be a viable option.

Sawaikar is optimistic about more village panchayats coming forward to turn to renewable energy.

The government was also exploring promoting solar lighting especially in villages through corporate social responsibility, he said adding that there have been a lot of misconceptions about solar energy.