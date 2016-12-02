Swipe card users made to pay a fee 

SHOMA PATNAIK | NT Principal Correspondent

PANAJI : People in Goa are at the receiving end of the government’s move towards cashless economy. Several people have complained that hotels, shops and retailers are charging the swipe card transaction fee from customers.

On Friday, ‘The Navhind Times’ reporter was accosted by an irate customer of a restaurant who said that he was asked to pay extra 2.6 per cent on the bill of Rs 190.

“With change being a problem I wanted to pay by card but the hotel owner asked me to pay additional Rs 5 on the fare which I refused. ” He said that he ended up paying in cash.

Similar complaints are being received in recent days from purchasers and shoppers who have said that they are being charged extra if the mode of payment is by card.

However, checks with banks reveal that such transaction fee is not permissible as per RBI guidelines. The norms as per RBI clearly state that transaction fee has to be borne by the vendor and cannot be passed on to the customer.

The bank official said that transaction fee of the card varies between 1.5 and 2.0 per cent and can never be demanded from the customer. He said that customer has the option of complaining to the RBI and issuing bank. “They must refuse to pay up,” he said.

Yet check reveals that due to lack of time and awareness most residents meekly pay up the extra money. It is rare that banks receive complaints from consumers on ‘transaction fee.’ In some shops the fee is as high as 2.6 per cent and even then there is no compliant.

It is high time banks cracked down on unscrupulous vendors who are charging the transaction fee from customers.