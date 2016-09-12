Swar Ganesh wins bhajan contest

Swar Ganesh Bhajani Mandal Nadoda, Bardez bagged the first prize at the 22nd All Goa Bhajan Singing contest organised by the Goa Kshatriya Maratha (Tarukar) Samaj for the annual Sapthaha at Shri Mahalaxmi Temple, Panaji. The prize entailed a cash sum of `10001 sponsored by Sandesh Tukaram Chodankar in the memory of his brother late Sagar Chodankar and a rolling trophy donated by Ratnakar Porab, Marcel in the memory of his son late Kumar Sarvesh Parab.

Shree Shantadurga Bhajani Mandal, Kavlem, Ponda bagged the second prize of `7001 sponsored by Viswanath Halarnker, Porvorim, while the third prize was awarded to Dada Maharaj Bhajani Mandal, Bandivade consisting of `5001 sponsored in memory of late Ganpat Rama Bhonsle by his son Shekhar Bhosle, Porvorim.

Consolation prizes of `1001 each were awarded to Sateri Devasthan Bhajani Mandal, Maula bhati, Shantadurga Bhajani Mandal Virdi Sankhli, Om Shiv Shambo Sangeet Vidhaylaya of Merces, Mushele Kala Mandal, Vasco and Vimlanand Kala Manch, Madkai.

In the female category, Shampurush Mahila Bhajani Mandal Sarvan Bicholim won the first prize of `5001 sponsored by Nath Raghunath Garudi Dessai, Betim and Shri Krishna Nagzarkar Bal Bhajani Mandal Bhoma won the second prize of `2001.

Individual prizes of `1001 each were awarded to Vivek Ladu Naik Gaunekar of Dada Maharaj Bhajani Mandal, Bandivade for best singer; Pravin Naik of Shri Shantadurga Bhajani Mandal, Kavlem was awarded for the best Pakhwajvadak; and Vaibhav Madgaonkar of Shri Swar Ganesh Bhajani Mandal Nadoda was awarded for best Harmoniumvadak.

Krishna Shirodkar of Shri Sateru Devastan Bhajani Mandal Maula Bhati was awarded for the best gavlan gayan. The chief guest for the prize distribution was Rajesh Tarcar, while town planner Ramdas Narayan Volvoikar was present as a guest of honour and assistant director of transport, Madan Shambu Faterpekar was present as a chairman of function.