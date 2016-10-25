Swami Vivekananda’s tryst with Goa

In the year 1892, spiritual leader Swami Vivekanada arrived at Goa and Subrai Naik from Margao who was his interpreter, looked after him and arranged for his stay at his ancestral house at Comba, Margao. Vivekananda’s arrival at Margao completes 124 years this year on October 27. NT BUZZ finds out about his visit to Goa and speaks to Pradeep Naik (great grandson of Subrai Naik) about the preservation of the room that Swami stayed in

SACHI NAIK | NT BUZZ

Swami Vivekananda has been one of India’s foremost leaders, and it is rare to find a person who is not aware about him and or his visit to Chicago in 1893. Swami Vivekananda who represented India and Hinduism at the Parliament of the World’s Religions in 1893 was an ardent researcher and traveller. However, it is interesting to know that he visited Goa for his research about religion before his trip to the United States.

Swami Vivekananda visited Goa for two reasons: to take a tour of temples in Goa and secondly to research about Christian history, theology and philosophy. He was acquainted with a doctor, Vishnupant Shirgaonkar from Belgaum (now Belgavi) who while conversing with Swami, mentioned Goa. Vivekananda was then keen to visit the state. Shirgaonkar quickly wrote to Subrai Naik from Margao, requesting him to make arrangements for Vivekananda’s stay.

Subrai Naik was a well known person from Margao and was a member of the Mathagramasth (natives from Margao). His ancestral house still stands at the Abade Faria Road at Comba. A part of his house constitutes Damodar saal in dedication of Lord Dambab. In 1892 as soon as Naik received a letter from Shirgaonkar, he started making arrangements for Vivekananda’s stay.

“On October 27, 1892, Swami Vivekananda arrived at Margao railway station,” says Pradeep Naik, great grandson of Subrai Naik. Many people gathered at the station to welcome him; no stone was left unturned in his welcome. “Swami Vivekananda stayed in a room opposite to the Damodar saal. When the city was in the know about his arrival, people began visiting Swami to discuss various topics,” says Pradeep.

Naik later showed Vivekananda the various temples at the cultural city of Goa – Ponda. Swami Vivekananda visited the Shantadurga temple, Kavlem; Mangueshi temple, Mangesh and Mahalsa temple, Mardol. It is said that when Swami sat at Shantadurga temple, with the charge in the temple’s atmosphere he began singing devotional songs. The devotees present were enthralled in his song. When he returned home, he sang a devotional song at Damodar saal, and here he met the renowned musician Khaprumama Parvatkar and gave him a few suggestions about the playing of ghumat.

Vivekananda then stated that he needed to research Christianity and the Christian viewpoints. Naik then called renowned advocate from Jose Philip Alvares for a discussion. Alvares knew that Rachol Seminary had a lot of Latin literature on history of Christianity and its philosophy, effects of conversion in Goa and other related topics and later introduced Vivekananda to the seminary.

At the seminary, Vivekananda read a variety of books in different languages; had lengthy interactions with the rector, priests, teachers and students of the seminary for around three days. Undoubtedly, they were impressed by the conversations too; following which many people of the Christian community began visiting Naik’s home to meet Vivekananda. The conversations were held in languages of English, Latin, French and everyone left impressed by Vivekananda’s ideologies.

After a week’s stay Vivekananda left Goa for Dharwad. Subrai Naik had requested for a picture of Swami Vivekananda, an enlarged painted version of which still hangs in a big frame at the Damodar saal of the Naik house. Pradeep Naik informs that he was led by a grand procession to Margao Railway Station.

