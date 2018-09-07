Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar 2017 for VVM’s Vidya Vikas Academy

NT KURIOCITY

VVM’s Vidya Vikas Academy, Margao, was awarded the District and State Level Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar 2017 at the hands of IAS secretary (education) Government of Goa, Nila Mohanan at a function held at the Directorate of Technical Education, Porvorim.

Vidya Vikas Academy will now be competing with schools from Pan India for the National Level Award. VVA was represented by the principal, Joble Bijoy; teacher incharge Shaheena Basha and student representative Tiara Fernandes at the award ceremony.

Guests of honour were North Goa Collector, Levinson Martins and South Goa Collector, Tariq Thomas. Also present were former chief minister of Goa, Laxmikant Parsekar; director of education, Gajanan Bhat; director of SCERT, Nagaraj Honnekeri; chairman of GEDC, Kanta Patnekar and assistant director of education, Shambhu Ghadi.