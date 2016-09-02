Suspended asst director of transport held for abusing sarpanch

PANAJI: Porvorim police has arrested Uday Gawas from Betim on charges of allegedly abusing and obstructing sarpanch of Penha de Franca while she was performing her duty on Friday.

According to information, accused Gawas is an assistant director of transport, who is under suspension.

Porvorim police station in-charge Jivba Dalvi said that they have registered an offence based on a complaint by the sarpanch of village panchayat of Penha de Franca Radhika Sawant, and one of the accused persons Uday Gawas has been arrested.

Police said that the incident occurred on Friday evening when the sarpanch, along with panchayat officials was at the site of Ganesh idol immersion, located along the Mandovi river at Betim, to clear some encroachments on the directives of mamlatdar.

Referring to the complaint, police said that around 4.15 pm, accused Uday Gawas and Rupali Gawas, with their common intention, abused and obstructed the complainant and further, the accused Rupali pushed the complainant while she was performing her legal duty.

According to the police, the house of the accused is located near the site where the incident occurred.

Police has registered an FIR under Section 504 of IPC (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and Section 353 IPC (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty).

Gawas is under suspension since July, last year after he and another officer were arrested by the anti-corruption branch of the directorate of vigilance in an alleged bribery case.