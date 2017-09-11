Suspecting threat from drug mafia, Palyekar requests police security

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Facing threat perception from unknown persons due to his recent statements against the drug mafia operational in Goa, Minister for Water Resources Vinod Palyekar has sought police security cover for himself, and requested Chief Secretary Dharmendra Sharma for the same.

Palyekar has also made his intentions clear to hand over some sensitive material related to drug trade in Goa, to the government.

The Chief Secretary, confirming the same said that the Minister for Water Resources had called him telephonically and expressed his desire to hand over some material. “I am waiting for the material to be handed over to me, and will decide on the action to be taken accordingly,” he added.

The Minister for Water Resources has also maintained that someone is trailing him during his outdoor morning walk and he is sensing threat to his life.

It may be recalled that some days back, Palyekar had hinted at a possible police-drug peddler nexus, as also had met the SP, North and demanded that the entire staff deployed at Anjuna police station, which have completed more than three years in the jurisdiction, be shunted out.

He had also demanded a complete ban on drug-ridden rave parties on beaches around the state, further stressing on his aim to make Goa a drug-free state.