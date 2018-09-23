Suspected dengue cases: fumigation carried out in Rumdamol-Davorlim

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

A team of Curtorim health centre officials with the assistance of the members of Rumdamol-Davorlim village panchayat, on Saturday, carried out fumigation and spraying of chemical in the panchayat area as nine cases of suspected dengue have been detected in the area.

The health officials said the final report on these cases is yet to come. The nine cases of suspected dengue were reported during the last week.

“We will get the report about these cases by Monday. Nevertheless, we have taken up all precautionary measures by spraying chemical and carrying out fumigation in the area. We have also sprayed anti-larvae chemical in the area,” informed an official from the Curtorim health centre. The health officials also sought assistance from the Margao health centre to implement the preventive measures.

“With the assistance of the panchayat members, we also created awareness. We informed the locals on how to take the precautions,’’ they said. A panchayat member Vinayak Volvoikar informed that panchayat members also assisted the health department’s team.

“Panchayat in the past had alerted the locals to maintain the area clean,” he added.