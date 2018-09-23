Suspected dengue cases: fumigation carried out in Rumdamol-Davorlim

Sunday , 23 September 2018
Posted by: nt September 23, 2018 in Goa News

NT NETWORK

 

MARGAO

A team of Curtorim health centre officials with the assistance of the  members of Rumdamol-Davorlim village panchayat, on Saturday, carried out fumigation and spraying of  chemical in the panchayat area as nine  cases of suspected  dengue have been detected in the area.

The  health officials said the final report on these  cases is yet to come.   The nine cases of suspected dengue were reported during the last week.

“We will get the report about these  cases by Monday. Nevertheless, we have taken up all precautionary measures by spraying chemical and  carrying out fumigation in the area. We have also sprayed anti-larvae chemical in the area,” informed an official from the Curtorim health centre. The health officials also sought assistance from the  Margao health centre to implement the preventive measures.

“With the assistance of the panchayat members, we also created awareness. We informed the locals on how to take the precautions,’’ they said. A panchayat member Vinayak Volvoikar informed that panchayat members also assisted the health  department’s team.

“Panchayat in the past had  alerted the locals  to maintain the area clean,” he added.

