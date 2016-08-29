Sushma meets Kerry for annual dialogue

IANS

NEW DELHI

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday met US Secretary of State John Kerry here ahead of the India-US Strategic and Commercial Dialogue.

“Building convergences with the United States. EAM receives @JohnKerry for 2nd Strategic & Commercial Dialogue,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup tweeted.

Sushma Swaraj and Kerry will lead their respective sides at the Dialogue to review the progress on decisions taken last time and identify new areas of cooperation.

India and the US earlier on Tuesday began the economic phase of their Strategic and Commercial Dialogue, with Commerce Minister Nirmala Sitharaman asking America Inc to join the country’s ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Sitharaman first met co-chair and US Secretary of Commerce Penny Pritzker, following which they presided over the India-US CEO Forum, that has Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry and Honeywell Chairman Dave Cote as the co-hosts.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Barack Obama had decided in 2015 to elevate the then India-US engagement into a Strategic and Commercial Dialogue, reflecting the significance of the trade and economic ties between the two sides.