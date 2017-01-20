Surviving the fast food times

Rohini Diniz

Fast foods are a growing component of our diets and over the last few years there has been a dramatic increase in its consumption and sale especially among the younger generation.

What are fast foods? Fast foods are foods and beverages that are tasty, easily prepared and quickly sold at canteens or restaurants, by road side vendors or stores. Junk foods like chips, wafers, biscuits, chocolate, ice cream, soft drinks, etc, are energy dense – containing a high content of sugar and fat. Most junk foods are also high in salt and low in protein, fibre, vitamins and minerals. The terms fast food, junk food and instant foods are often used interchangeably, but it must be remembered that not all fast foods are junk food.

The nutritive value of fast foods largely depends on the ingredients and method of cooking used to prepare fast food. While some traditional Indian fast foods like idlis, dosas, etc, are lower in calories and adequate in protein, vitamins and minerals, others such as samosas, kachoris, etc, which are prepared using maida and deep fried are high in calories but low in protein, vitamins and minerals. When it comes to fast foods, the type of oil or fat used and the practise of repeatedly reheating oils for deep frying are important. Most fast foods are prepared with palm oil or hydrogenated vegetable oils like vanaspati or margarine. Palm oil has a high content of saturated fatty acids, while vanaspati and margarine contain trans fatty acids both of which are bad for the heart.

Increased consumption of fast foods and junk foods coupled with decreased levels or lack of physical activity is leading to a sharp increase in the number of people suffering from obesity, diabetes, heart disease and cancer all over the world.

There is no need to deprive one of fast foods, rather one must make healthy choices so as not to crave and over eat fast foods. Here’s a guide to the good, bad and ugly of all your favourite foods:

Bhaji puri or bhaji pav: A typical Goan breakfast or snack item. There are many types of bhajis prepared, the most popular being sukhi bhaji which is a dry preparation of potato. The other popular being patal bhaji which is a spicy coconut based gravy prepared with dried green peas (watana) or alsande. Other variations of patal bhaji include mushroom bhaji and salad bhaji (a spicy gravy preparation that consists of only onion and tomato) or a mixture of sukhi and patal.

Bhaji is served with puris or local bread known as pav. Patal bhaji is more nutritious than sukhi bhaji as it has protein along with small amounts of vitamins and minerals in addition to calories. Make a healthier choice by opting for whole wheat roti instead of oily puri and white bread and skip the mirchi (batter coated deep fried green chilly).

Rolls, burgers and cutlet pav: Contrary to what we think these are nutritious as they provide carbohydrates, fats, proteins, vitamins and minerals. The only problem with these is the cutlets or burger patties are fried and contain a lot of fat from the meat itself and also from the oil used for frying. Chicken rolls are usually prepared using boiled chicken mixed with mayonnaise.

Make your burger more nutritious by using whole wheat bread. Skip mayonnaise, cheese and fries. Ask for extra salad along with the burger patty. Vegetable rolls prepared with chutney and vegetable slices are lower in calories.

Chaats: Such as bhel puri, sev puri, ragda patties, etc, are popular snack items particularly at the seaside. Most chaats contain nutritious ingredients like curd, green coriander and mint chutney, and date and tamarind chutney that give chaats its characteristic taste. Although chaats contain these nutritious ingredients, along with vegetables like tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, boiled potatoes and fresh coriander leaves, preparations like chole tikki, samosa chaat, ragda pattice, sev puri, dahi batata puri and pani puri also contain a deep fried item making them high in fat and calories.

Most often, chaats are prepared under unhygienic conditions and the water used to prepare the sauces and chutneys is not clean and hence they can be a health hazard. Apart from this the vegetables are cut and kept in open vessels thereby exposing them to air leading to oxidation of vitamin C and vitamin B complex.

To be continued. . .

(The writer is a consultant nutritionist with 18 years of experience, practising at Panaji and can be contacted on rohinidiniz@gmail.com)