‘Surveys underway at village level to unearth cause of open defecation’

NT NETWORK

MARGAO

In order to eradicate open defecation from the state and make it open defecation-free on the lines of Kerala, panchayat members are conducting surveys to unearth the reasons for its prevalence, deputy director of panchayats, South Ajay Gaude has said.

Gaude was speaking after attending a meeting along with secretary for Health, Urban Development, and block development officers on Tuesday. He said, “We discussed in detail the scenario of open defecation in the state. We have asked panchayat members to ascertain the reasons due to which the menace still prevails. The final survey reports will be submitted to the director of Swaach Bharat Mission and accordingly a policy decision will be taken to stop open defecation.”

A preliminary survey conducted earlier on open defecation suggests that it is more prevalent in the areas lacking proper toilet facilities with the main reasons being paucity of land or failure to get NOC from land owner. Open defecation is more prevalent in migrants-inhabited areas, the survey revealed. According to the first survey conducted by panchayat sarpanchas and secretaries, eight panchayats in Salcete including Camorlim, Assolna, Varca, Colva and Chinchinim were found to be open defecation free.

Sources disclosed that the officials may recommend the government to amend the Health Act making provisions of toilet facilities, for those who do not get NOCs from landlords. Sources also informed that discussions will be held during the next Monday meeting on how community toilet facilities can be provided to the people who are unable to have toilets due to shortage of land.