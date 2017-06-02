Survey of DSSS, Laadli Laxmi to study impact on beneficiaries

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The Directorate of Planning, Statistics and Evaluation (DPSE) will conduct an impact assessment survey of the state government’s three flagship schemes – the Dayanand Social Security Scheme (DSSS), Gruha Aadhar and the Laadli Laxmi Scheme.

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar had announced in his budget speech that such a survey would be conducted by the government in order to study the impact these schemes have made on individual beneficiaries and on their households, in particular and on the society, in general.

The Chief Minister said that once this survey is complete, the government proposes to enhance the financial benefits under these schemes based on inflation index.

The government is likely to conduct the survey from July and it could be completed in six months’ time.

The DSS scheme was launched by Parrikar-led government in 2002-2003. Over 1.41 lakh beneficiaries including senior citizens, widows, differently-abled and HIV positive patients currently avail benefit under this scheme. The scheme is implemented by the department of social welfare and the government spends over Rs 195 crore annually on it.

The Gruha Aadhar and the Laadli Laxmi schemes were launched by BJP-led government in 2012-13. These schemes are being implemented by the directorate of women and child development. Under the Gruha Aadhar scheme, over 1.51 lakh housewives get a benefit of Rs 1,200 per month whereas under the Laadli Laxmi scheme, the government provides Rs 1 lakh to girls for marriage. So far, over 48,000 girls have taken benefit of the scheme.

When contacted, director of planning, statistics and evaluation Vikas Gaunekar said that the government has asked the department to conduct this survey. However, the file is yet to come to his office. He said that once the government finalizes the guidelines, the department can start conducting survey of these three schemes.