Surla bar owners move panchayat directorate

Moving fast after filing a writ petition before the High Court of Bombay at Goa, the Surla village bar owners on Thursday approached the directorate of panchayat on Thursday, praying for setting aside the revocation order of NOCs to their establishments.

In the appeal made to the directorate under Section 178 of the Goa Panchayat Raj Act, the bar owners also asked for an interim stay on the NOC revocation order issued by the Dongurli-Thane panchayat on August 16.

In their application, the bar owners said that their establishments had been compliant with law as they had renewed their establishment licences with the excise department for 2017-18.

They pointed out that prior to the NOC revocation they were not even issued show-cause notice or any other form of hearing.

Naming the village panchayat of Dongurli as respondents in the application, the bar owners said the NOC from the local panchayat is the perquisite for getting a licence from the excise department and that “the respondents cannot arbitrary revoke a NOC granted by law without cause and reasoning”.

On August 27 2018, the Surla bar owners had petitioned the High Court over the closure of their bars. They were asked by the HC to use the alternate remedy first, viz. exhaust all options before approaching the court.

The bar owners were asked by the HC to make a statutory appeal to the panchayat directorate after which the six bar owners from the village filed the appeal.

The nuisance caused by the drunken visitors from neighbouring Karnataka and the tourists had ruffled the feathers of the villagers, who started an agitation taking to the road in July.

The villagers resolved to make the village liquor-free, insisting that that the six bars and two liquor outlets must be shut down.

Consequently, the local panchayat revoked the NOCs given to the eight outlets.

Currently the bars and liquor shops in the village have been stopped from doing business as there is a closure order on drinking and serving alcohol issued by the North Goa district magistrate.

The closure order is until September 19, 2018.

Against the government closure order, the Surla bar owners filed a writ petition before the HC on August 27 and followed it up with a statutory appeal to the panchayat directorate.