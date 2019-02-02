Surge in exports of Goa’s depleting fish catch

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

After mining and tourism sectors, yet another sector of the Goan economy may head towards turmoil. The fishing sector has witnessed a huge surge in fish exports over the last three years even as the state has been witnessing a substantial decline in fish catch over the years.

As per the data provided by the government in the state assembly during the just-concluded winter session, 50,571 tonne of fish worth Rs 711.91 crore was exported from Goa in 2017-18.

In 2016-17, a total of 43,199 tonne of fish worth Rs 641.41 crore was exported, while fish consignments weighing 31,681 tonne worth Rs 490. 48 crore were exported in 2015-16.

All the fish consignments were exported through the Mormugao Port Trust. It must be clarified here that the data on the fish consignments exported via roadways has not been maintained by any government department.

The consignments exported include both the catch of local fishers and also the fish brought in from neighbouring states.

The provisional figures provided in the economic survey have revealed that during the first 10 months of 2018 – from January to October – a total of 89266 tonne of marine fish was caught off the Goa coast as against 1,20,430 tonne of the fish caught during the 12 months of 2017.

In comparison, the inland fish haul in the state during the same period – January 2018 to October 2018 – came down marginally, as compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, the haul of sardines (tarlo) reduced substantially.

In 2017, a total of 38,551 tonne of sardines were caught in Goan territorial waters as per the data, which dropped to 16,504 tonne up to October 2018.

The figures have said that for the first 10 months of 2018 the prawns (sungtam) catch stood at 6,093 tonne as compared to 9,652 tonne in 2017.

The survey report has found that the seer fish (visvan) caught during the first 10 months of the last year stood at 1,134 tonne, in contrast to 2137 tonne caught year before last.

The provisional figures on the inland fish catch for the first 10 months of 2018 have indicated that the total fish haul was 4,124 tonne as against 5,332 tonne during the 12 months of 2017.

It is pertinent to note here that Fisheries Minister Vinod Palyekar in the past had admitted to the fast depleting fish population in Goan waters, stating that one of the measures taken to arrest the drop in the fish catch is the decision to ban LED fishing.

However, the organisations and NGOs working for traditional fishermen have alleged that the drop in fish catch is due to the failure on the part of the government to implement the ban.