Surge in admissions to commerce, arts streams in Margao

PANAJI: The department of education will permit Class XI in the higher secondary schools in Margao to introduce new divisions, as there has been a surge for admissions to this class especially in the commerce and arts streams.

Coming out with this information, director of education G P Bhat said that this particular situation is only observed in Margao town and nowhere else in the state.

“Therefore, we will permit higher secondary schools in Margao to start new divisions for their XI standard,” he added, pointing out that there is demand for admissions in the commerce and arts streams in these schools, while there is no problem as far as the science stream is concerned.

The result of the SSC examination conducted by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education was declared on May 25, with a total of 17,886 students passing the examination.

Over the past few years, more and more students are found to be seeking admissions at the higher secondary schools, for commerce and arts streams.