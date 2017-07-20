Supreme Court highway liquor ban: Goa suffers Rs 7 crore loss

PANAJI: The government on Thursday informed that the revenue loss to the state exchequer, since April 1, 2017, due to the Supreme Court ban on liquor outlets along the state as well as the national highways, is estimated to be Rs 7 crore.

“The expected loss on non-collection towards renewal of licence fees is estimated at Rs 2 crore, while on VAT collected on retail sale of liquor for consumption is expected to be Rs 5 crore,” a written reply provided to the state legislative assembly by Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar stated, pointing out that at this stage, the revenue loss to individual licences and their support staff is not readily available.

Parrikar, who also holds the Finance portfolio, further said in the written reply that no representations from the affected parties have been received requesting monetary support on account of the non-renewal of their excise licence.

“In order to provide some relief to the affected parties, the government has issued instructions granting three years’ time period for the affected licensee to shift their premises, as also to dispose of existing stock of liquor to wholesalers or any other operative licensee, within a stipulated time period,” the Chief Minister informed, pointing out that further, the government has initiated the process of filing a review petition before the Supreme Court seeking specific relief to Goa state.

“As on April 1, 2017, pursuant to the directions of the Supreme Court vide judgment dated December 15, 2016 and orders dated March 31, 2017, altogether 2,443 licences for retail sale of liquor have not been renewed.”