Supplementary charge sheet filed in Louis Berger bribery

PANAJI

Crime Branch police has filed supplementary charge sheet naming Margao MLA Digambar Kamat as the prime conspirator in the alleged multi-crore Louis Berger bribery case.

The around 350-page supplementary charge sheet consists of about 50 witnesses. Statements of some of the witnesses have also been recorded before a magistrate under Section 164 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

According to police, the bribe money received by Kamat from the Louis Berger officials towards JICA water and sewerage project in Goa was dumped in the names of his close family members, who acted as proxy for him.

Police claimed to have traced documents, which show immense wealth in crores of rupees allegedly accumulated by accused Kamat in his name as well as his proxy. The scrutiny of the same is in progress, police said.

Upon the scrutiny of all the documents of the properties and bank accounts in different banks all over India, corroborative evidence will be submitted before the court as per the provision of criminal procedure code, police said.

Police have scrutinised spreadsheets and payments tracking schedule exchanged through email by officials of the firm. It was related to the inappropriate payments made to the politicians in the then government of Goa.

Former PWD minister Churchill Alemao was referred to as BIG and Kamat as SUPER while other bureaucrats as SMALL, police claimed adding that there is corroborative statement of an official in this regard.

Police also claimed to have uncovered the trail of bribe money. Louis Berger Group made a subcontract agreement with Holistics Urban Innovations Private Limited for asset management services. The cost of the work was hyped by over Rs 2 crore and the same money was later returned to Satyakam Mohanty, the former vice president of Louis Berger, India operations. The money was then transferred from Delhi to Goa through Raichand Soni (alleged hawala operator). Sanjay Jindal/Ram Prasad Malladi (officials, Louis Berger India) received cash of Rs 2 crore on different occasions from Soni, police have said.

Police investigations have revealed that the consortium partners as well as subcontractors were used as conduit for the inappropriate payments. Rs 1.20 crore was delivered to Kamat while Rs 75 lakh to Alemao, police have said.

Police said that Kamat is also the criminal conspirator in concealing the main noting file of awarding of JICA consultancy in Goa in connivance with the other co-accused Anand Wachasunder and Alemao, the file which would throw light on the misdeeds of the accused.

It may be recalled that on July 21 last year, the Crime Branch police had registered an FIR in the Louis Berger bribery case.

On September 28, 2015, charge sheet was filed against Alemao, former head of the Goa water supply and sewerage project (funded by JICA) Anand M Wachasundar, former Louis Berger senior vice president James McClung, who was in charge of the company’s India operations, Satyakam Mohanty, Raichand Soni and former Margao municipal council chairperson Arthur D’Silva.