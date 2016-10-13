Superfood Oil

Luke Coutinho

After an internship with leading breast cancer hospitals across Thailand and Hong Kong, four years ago, I began researching the use of unrefined coconut oil which is used extensively in the Far East to boost immunity, manage weight, handle gastrointestinal issues, manage diabetes and heal the thyroid gland.

Most diseases and sickness are caused due to an intact immune system. Saturated fats have been demonised and killed by the food lobby so as to flood markets with refined oils. These oils are the main cause of most heart diseases and cancers, and have now been proven wrong. The use of saturated fats kept people across the Far East healthy for decades and it has now made a comeback as a super food.

Cardiovascular health

Although coconut oil is a saturated fat, several studies have found that eating virgin coconut oil does not have adverse effects on the heart. On the contrary, it appears to reduce the risk of high cholesterol and heart attacks. Earlier studies done on coconut oil that found it caused high cholesterol were done using partially hydrogenated coconut oil and not virgin coconut oil, and the studies were done on animals, not humans.

Immune system support

Consuming coconut oil may help fight disease and illness thanks to its antiviral, antifungal and antibacterial properties. If you’re battling any kind of virus or infection, try consuming coconut oil.

Weight loss

A study found that women who had some virgin coconut oil everyday had a significant reduction in abdominal fat. Even though coconut oil is a type of fat, it may actually help one lose weight. As it contains medium chain fatty acids rather than long chain fatty acids, the body uses coconut oil for energy and does not store much of it as fat. This way, it helps boost one’s metabolism.

Digestive system

Coconut oil has been found to be beneficial for irritable bowel syndrome, constipation and indigestion. It fights unhealthy bacteria in the digestive system and also assists in nutrient absorption within the body.

Skin benefits

Moisturising skin is the key to keeping it youthful and healthy, and coconut oil can be used in place of lotion for a healthier moisturiser. When coconut oil is used, it also helps fight bacteria and other skin problems including rashes, dermatitis, acne, wrinkles, eczema and psoriasis. If some part of one’s skin is irritated, coconut oil can be rubbed on the same to soothe the inflammation and reduce symptoms.

Healthy hair

Coconut oil can also be used to improve one’s hair and scalp. It strengthens strands and reduces protein loss during washing. Applying a small amount of oil onto your hair to brush out tangles or massage a tiny bit on coconut oil on the scalp for a silky, strong, head of hair.

Stretch mark prevention

In Asia, coconut oil is commonly used to prevent stretch marks during pregnancy. Already have stretch marks? Women have also found that applying coconut oil to stretch marks erases them or greatly reduces their appearance.

Thyroid support

Many people believe that consuming extra virgin coconut oil can help with the symptoms of hypothyroidism. While scientific evidence is conflicting in this regard, many people with hypothyroidism have successfully improved or even reversed their hypothyroidism and have been able to stop taking thyroid medication. Remember that it may not work for everyone and it is important to consult with one’s doctor before stopping any medications.

