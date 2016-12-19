Superfast train on Mumbai-Goa route soon: Prabhu

MUMBAI: Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu has said that a new superfast train between Mumbai and Goa will be launched shortly. Prabhu made the announcement while he was in Mumbai on Sunday to launch a host of amenities and services for the city’s suburban commuters.

Apart from the superfast train, he also announced a terminus for long-distance trains in Kalyan and a new Humsafar express from Mumbai. At present, the Jan Shatabdi is the fastest train on the Mumbai-Goa route, travelling at 120 kmph and covering the distance in eight hours and 25 minutes. According to officials, Tejas will be faster than Jan Shatabdi and offer a slew of amenities like entertainment units, Wi-Fi etc. It is expected to start from early next year.

The Railway Minister said for those people who want to travel from Maharashtra to Goa, the new superfast Tejas will be expected early next year. The train would be faster than Jan Shatabdi. “For those heading to Konkan or Goa, a superfast Tejas train will soon ensure you reach your destination in the fastest possible time,” Prabhu said.

The Tejas would travel at a speed faster than 120 kmph. It would also offer other services such as local cuisine and Wi-Fi.

The plan to develop Thakurli station (near Kalyan) into a terminus in a bid to clear the suburban route and add more services was also announced. While announcing, Prabhu also said that since many outstation trains halt at Kalyan, some of them might be terminated there once the terminus is ready. He also said a redevelopment of Thane station, one of the busiest on the Central line, is on the cards.

The minister also shared plans of starting a new Humsafar train to ferry passengers to north India from Mumbai. However, he did not announce the final destination.