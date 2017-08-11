Supari killing plot foiled

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The crime branch of the Goa police has claimed to have busted a contract killing network with the arrest of two persons who were to kill a businessman based in North Goa district on Thursday.

The police have recovered six illegal country-made pistols and 26 live rounds from the accused who were arrested from two different locations in the district.

The accused have been identified as Sushil Kumar of Haryana and Sagar Sutar from Belagavi, Karnataka.

Sushil was arrested from a hotel in Anjuna where he had been staying on false identity, while Sagar was arrested from a Calangute restaurant where he was employed.

The police said that Sushil is a hitman and is allegedly involved in murder cases in Haryana.

The accused had carried out a recce in the last three days and were to gun down businessman and hotelier Gajendra Singh alias Chhotu on Thursday, the crime branch claimed, adding that the contract killing plot was foiled a few hours before its execution.

The police are on the lookout for more accused. Two of them – Ravikant Yadav and Vipin Singh – are known to the businessman and that they had reportedly given the supari to a Delhi-based criminal.

The supari to kill the businessman was subsequently passed on to the accused persons of which one is yet to be traced.

Explaining the motive, the police said that Yadav and Singh reportedly owed around Rs 25 lakh to Chhotu, as such they wanted to get rid of him.

“We had received reliable information that certain people (with a contract to kill) have come to Goa to kill the businessman and hotelier (Gajendra Singh alias Chhotu),” crime branch SP Karthik Kashyap told media. A few days back, Chhotu had filed a complaint with the Calangute police on threats to his life, Kashyap said.

“So far we have arrested two persons… Sushil was staying in a hotel at Anjuna. We have recovered weapons from his person as well as from the room he was staying, and based on his disclosures we conducted further raid at a restaurant and arrested Sutar who was employed there. Total six weapons (country-made pistols) and around 26 live rounds have been recovered,” Kashyap said.

Stating that they have identified more accused in the contract killing plot Kashyap said, “Ravikant Yadav and Vipin Singh both have been into business. They owed some money to Chhotu and to avoid paying back the money, they wanted to kill him.”

The police have filed an FIR against the accused under the Arms Act and for criminal conspiracy.