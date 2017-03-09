Sunny side up at IBFW

Actor Sunny Leone was in Goa on the concluding day of the India Beach Fashion Week on Wednesday. The city hotel was abuzz the moment everyone got to know that Sunny would be walking the ramp. As the showstopper for fashion designer Swapnil Shinde she looked classy in a black gown with floral embroidery. After a long wait of over five and a half hours, NT BUZZ managed to get her for a short and sweet conversation

Danuska Da Gama I NT BUZZ

The lady was busy, from the moment she checked in at a city hotel until. Actor, Sunny Leone was the highlight of the India Beach Fashion Week on Wednesday evening, as spectators and guests swamped to get into the hall where the fashion show was taking place. If that wasn’t enough there were others who loitered in the hotel hoping to get a glimpse of the actor, or still better try for a selfie.

Finally at about half past 11, it was the ta da moment—Sunny Leone sashayed down the ramp looking ravishing in a creation by Swapnil Shinde, in a black gown with floral embroidery. All this to a thunderous round of applause! As the show got over, and the lights were dimmed, it was more-or-less an impossible task to get outside for the crowd gathered to get a close glimpse of Sunny.

She interacted with media amidst too much commotion. Talking about the evening she said that she always like gowns made by Swapnil Shinde as they are always beautiful and glamorous. “Something like this can be sported at any Bollywood event,” she says before adding that while she walks the ramp she hopes she doesn’t trip, but relaxes and has fun besides trying to see if she knows anyone in the audience.

Speaking about her style statement she says that she generally prefers whites, but when required she can be quite colourful when it comes to dressing up.

To be beautiful means to accept yourself and not be accepted by others. Sunny Leone has lived and continues to live by this philosophy, which is why the supremely gorgeous and soft spoken actor has attracted fans as well as haters. While many women aren’t comfortable in their own skin, Sunny says: “I love my skin. I am very comfortable with who I am and with my body. Being a confident woman is being comfortable in your own space, body along with the clothes you wear, how you talk and walk.”

The actor who will be seen in a powerful role in ‘Beiimaan Love’ and later in Arbaaz Khan’s musical romance ‘Tera Intezaar’ shares that she would like to be remembered as a girl who works really hard in life.

To a question about how she manages to deal with double standards in Bollywood she says: “I think double standards are everywhere, not just in Bollywood. We might not even be aware that we are using double standards so we have to be mindful about it. Everyone—children, youngsters, men and women have double standards today.”

While many take up to moral policing and are quick to revolt or voice out hate against Sunny who has worked in the adult film industry, there is also a section of people who stand up for her—for being a woman who made choices and decisions and stood by them, and being fearless. The lady who believes in business first and always revealed that her motivating force is being able to do something new every single day.

Sharing a message on Women’s Day (March 8) she had a message for men and women. She believes that men should respect and treat women in their lives no less than precious gems. As for women she said: “I think it’s about the small choices you make every single day. Don’t give up; make small choices that you want for later it will add up to the big change at the end of it.”

Being one who faces criticism day in and out, Sunny says that she lives in a good time where there is the block option available at hand. The actor who loves coming to Goa for its beaches and greenery loves spending time at Vagator.