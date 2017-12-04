Sunburn, Supersonic owe nearly Rs 8.5 crore to govt

PANAJI: The tourism department has said that promoters of Sunburn and Supersonic, which had organised electronic dance music festivals in Goa, have outstanding dues of around Rs 8.5 crore to be paid to the state government.

Informing through a written reply to Quepem MLA Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavlekar in the state legislative assembly on Wednesday, Tourism Minister Manohar ‘Babu’ Azgaonkar said that both the organisers have an outstanding amount of Rs 8,49,38,511 to the police department and commercial taxes department from 2012-13 to 2015-16.

Sunburn promoters owe Rs 22,66,227 for the year 2012-13 to the police department; for the year 2013-14 Rs 21,95,739 are the pending dues; Rs, 43,84,226 are the outstanding dues for the year 2014-15 while for the year 2015-16 the dues run into Rs 87,04,381.

Sunburn has also to pay Rs 1,03,36,603 to the commercial taxes department for the year 2012-13; for the year 2013-14 the outstanding amount is Rs 2,40,57,511, and for the year 2014-15the dues run into Rs 1,14,96,116.

On the other hand, the Supersonic promoters have to only pay Rs 2,14,97,708 to the commercial taxes department. The tourism department also informed the House that final permission for holding an EDM this year is yet to be granted. However, the state-level permission committee has recommended giving permission to Aayush Mehta to organise the EDM called ‘Time Out 72’ from December 27 to 29 in North Goa.

The department has also made it clear that the permission will be issued on compliance of all conditions issued in the provisional NOC.

The tourism department clarified that there has been no application from private organisers to hold an EDM festival in South Goa.