Thursday , 14 December 2017
TRENDING NOW

Sunburn, Supersonic owe nearly Rs 8.5 crore to govt

Posted by: nt December 14, 2017 in Goa News

PANAJI: The tourism department  has said  that promoters of Sunburn and Supersonic, which had organised electronic dance music festivals in Goa, have outstanding dues of around Rs 8.5 crore to be paid to the state government.

Informing through  a written reply to Quepem MLA Chandrakant ‘Babu’ Kavlekar in the state legislative assembly on Wednesday, Tourism Minister Manohar ‘Babu’ Azgaonkar said  that both the organisers have an outstanding amount of Rs 8,49,38,511 to the police department and commercial taxes department from 2012-13 to 2015-16.

Sunburn promoters  owe Rs 22,66,227 for the year 2012-13 to the police department; for the year 2013-14 Rs 21,95,739 are  the pending dues; Rs, 43,84,226 are the outstanding dues for the year 2014-15 while for the year 2015-16 the dues run into  Rs 87,04,381.

Sunburn has also to pay Rs 1,03,36,603 to the commercial taxes department for the year 2012-13; for the year 2013-14 the outstanding amount is Rs 2,40,57,511, and for the year 2014-15the dues run into  Rs 1,14,96,116.

On the other hand, the  Supersonic promoters have to only pay Rs 2,14,97,708 to the commercial taxes department. The tourism department also informed the House that final permission for  holding an EDM this year is yet to be granted. However, the state-level permission committee  has recommended giving permission to Aayush Mehta to organise the EDM called ‘Time Out 72’ from December 27 to 29 in North Goa.

The department has also made it clear that the permission will be issued on compliance of all conditions issued in the provisional NOC.

The tourism department clarified that there has been  no application from private organisers to  hold an EDM festival in South Goa.

Please like & share:
Designed by Vijayanand Naik http://www.facebook.com/viju19
© www.navhindtimes.in 2011
Facebook Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com