Sunburn Klassique gets in-principle nod to hold EDM

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The state government on Wednesday granted in-principle approval to ‘Sunburn Klassique’ to hold an electronic dance music (EDM) festival in Goa at December-end.

The interim approval has been granted to host the event on December 28, 29 and 30 at Vagator in North Goa.

“We have today given in-principle approval to Sunburn Klassique to host the musical festival. The promoter of the event will now have to approach the state-level permission committee for further formalities,” said Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar while speaking to this daily.

He said that the promoter will not be granted the final approval if he fails to fulfil the criteria laid down by the government. He also said that no-objection certificates from the fire and emergency services, local bodies and other concerned authorities are mandatory.

“The promoters of the event are yet to clear a part of the previous dues. I have given instructions to my officers that all pending dues should be recovered before giving them the final approval to host the festival,” the minister said.