‘Sun Hi-Fi, Sasumaim Wi-Fi’, the new tiatr from Prince Jacob is a laugh out loud comedy which will have the audience in splits from the opening act right to the climax.

Katarin, who insists that she be called Kitty or madam by everyone, is a lady who thinks highly of herself. Her businessman husband Valadares, is highly successful but totally dominated by the wife. Their only son Jason has returned after completing his education. He is in love with Joycie, daughter of Caldeiro, but has no courage to face his mother and introduce his girl. There is also Baptist, brother to Kitty, Sacrament a free loader, Magdalene, a spinster, who wants to be called Maggie, and Macarena, her niece. Kitty and Maggie are friends and both plan to join Jason and Macarena in matrimony. But things begin to unravel when Jason picks up courage to bring Joycie into the house. Then begins a cat and mouse game, recounted with plenty of good clean humour.

A comedy like this has been presented after a long time. Prince Jacob has done a marvelous job with the script and direction. The effective punch lines, with unexpected quick solutions to the problems created, make this show thoroughly enjoyable. The set by Kapil Chari, with a see through kitchen, is used effectively. Valency and Lourdes are the characters of the title and are the perfect foil for each other. While the latter plans, huffs and puffs, the former provides the solutions. Both are cast well. Jonathan as the young son/husband impresses in every act with fine acting and dialogue delivery. The young man has a good future. Reema and Diana provide plenty of laughter as Macarena and Maggie. Watch Reema in the act when she is brought to the groom’s house. Jacinto is aptly cast as the groom’s dad, simple and unassuming, Michael does well as the loving and caring father of the bride, while Cedric lends good support as a friend. Jacob is superb in all the acts. He has two ladies to deal with! The comedians have done a great job to keep the audience in splits, throughout the show.

Matias, Seby, Aniceto, Rizbern and Rohan provide great music. The opening song rendered by Valency and Jason, with some acts in between, is good. There are good songs from Agnelo de Dabolim, Reema, Valency, Bonnie Alvin, Cedric and others.

A solo by Lourdes and one by Agnelo de Dabolim are good to hear. There is a fine duet by Reema with Agnelo and the trio from Reema-Cedric-Jacob on high prices and corruption, stands out.