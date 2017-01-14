Sukerkar replaced by Ketan as GSM’s Panaji nominee  

PANAJI: The Goa Suraksha Manch has replaced their candidate for the Panaji constituency Krishnaraj ‘Raju’ Sukerkar with Ketan Bhatikar, a physiotherapist, after Sukerkar withdrew from the electoral fray on health grounds.

Coming out with this announcement, GSM president Anand Shirodkar said that even though Sukerkar has not yet confirmed his withdrawal from contesting the forthcoming state assembly election, the party feels that he should be given enough rest, looking at the health angle. “However, the campaign strategy of the GSM for Panaji constituency would be headed by Sukerkar,” he added.

Sukerkar, who is still recuperating in a Mumbai hospital is expected to be discharged today and arrived in Goa by evening.

Addressing the press conference, in the presence of Narayan Sawant and Apa Teli, the office bearers of Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, which is an alliance partner of GSM, Shirodkar further said the new candidate of his party for the Panaji constituency represents the thoughts and views of Sukerkar.

When questioned if it is too late for the GSM to field a new candidate, Shirodkar opined that the strength of his party is its organisational network, and the same has done enough groundwork in Panaji constituency. He also refuted that Sukerkar has been pressurised to withdraw from the electoral fray.

Bhatikar said that he is not focusing on his competition with other two Panaji candidates namely Sidharth Kunkalienkar and Atanasio ‘Babush’ Monseratte, but want to win votes and hearts of the Panaji voters. He also said the Panaji voters are shrewd enough to understand their betrayal at the hands of one candidate over the medium of instruction issues, as also the criminal background of the other candidate.

“I have only 15 days in my hand to meet the Panaji voters however, my manifesto would make everything clear to my voters,” he concluded.