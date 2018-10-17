Sudin, Vijai, Vishwajit to meet Amit Shah today

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Senior leader of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar, president of the Goa Forward Party (GFP) Vijai Sardesai and Health Minister Vishwajit Rane will meet national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party Amit Shah on October 17, in New Delhi to discuss the present political situation in Goa vis-à-vis illness of Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar.

Dhavalikar, who is presently in Goa, said that he will be leaving for the national capital on

Wednesday to attend the meeting.

The senior MGP leader, reacting to the recent induction of the two Congressmen namely Subhash Shirodkar and Dayanand Sopte in the BJP said that it proves absence of any leader in the Congress party.

“This development would, however, have no impact on the MGP,” he added, pointing out that the people of Goa very well know his party.

Speaking further, Dhavalikar said that the scene has now reversed; earlier candidates used to get elected on the MGP symbol and were poached by the Congress, while now the Congress legislators are joining the BJP. “It’s natural, they (Congressmen) are paying for their sins,” he added.