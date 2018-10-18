Sudin, Vijai to meet Amit Shah today

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The scheduled Wednesday meeting between national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party Amit Shah and Goa Forward Party (GFP) president Vijai Sardesai as well as senior leader of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar was cancelled.

The two leaders of the political parties supporting the state government will now meet Shah Thursday morning.

Sardesai and Dhavalikar, who are both in New Delhi, told this daily that Shah arrived in the national capital from Chhattisgarh very late Wednesday evening and cancelled the scheduled meeting.

“He will now meet us Thursday morning,” informed Sardesai.

Shah has called the meeting to discuss the current political situation in Goa. The discussion is likely to include issues like change in leadership in the state and portfolio distribution.