Sudin stands his ground

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Senior Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party leader Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar on Monday had said the appointment and removal of the ministers in the state cabinet is the prerogative of the Chief Minister and therefore Laxmikant Parsekar using his powers should remove him as well as Pandurang ‘Deepak’ Dhavalikar if he thinks it fit enough by writing a just two-line letter to the state Governor.

Furthermore, he had refused to resign from the state cabinet, in spite of his vehement attack on Parsekar as well as the BJP, during a public meeting of his party, in Ponda, on Sunday.

Speaking to ‘The Navhind Times’, Dhavalikar had said the MGP leaders have been deeply hurt by Parsekar, during his regime as the Chief Minister. “Whatever I said at the public meeting in Ponda on Sunday is completely true, and the people know everything that has happened during past two years, after the then chief minister, Manohar Parrikar went away to join the Union cabinet,” he had noted.

“Even then I have exercised restraint on myself, and not revealed everything to public, especially all those things, which have taken place during the regular state cabinet meetings,” Dhavalikar had stated, indicating that the MGP ministers had to face many offences, during such meetings.

When questioned about the future of MGP’s alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party, Dhavalikar had said that his party has already given its proposal to the state BJP unit about replacement of the present Chief Minister as a prerequisite for the alliance to continue for the forthcoming state assembly election.

“If they are willing to do so then we have no problem in participating in the related talks with the senior BJP leader, Nitin Gadkari, who is handling matters of his party linked to the particular election,” he had concluded.