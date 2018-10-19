Sudin lobbies for himself

PANAJI: Senior leader of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar on Thursday told national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Amit Shah that in case of leadership change in Goa, the BJP should consider the senior-most member in the cabinet, irrespective of his party affiliation, for the post of chief minister.

After Parrikar, Dhavalikar is the senior-most member in the state cabinet, among the cabinet members, who belong to the BJP, the MGP, the Goa Forward Party and independents.

“I also told Shah that such a step of considering the senior-most member from the alliance partner political party for leading the government would be beneficial for BJP during the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, as that would indicate BJP’s respect and care for its allies,” Dhavalikar added, pointing out that such a step would not only make BJP popular among its National Democratic Alliance allies on the national level, but send a right message to all political parties across India.

“However, as of now, we are supporting Manohar Parrikar as the Chief Minister, and looking for distribution of portfolios held by him to the cabinet ministers,” the senior MGP leader stated, adding that the national BJP president would take decision about the distribution of portfolios, and convey it to Parrikar.

“However, as expected, the portfolios would not be allocated on the Dussehra Day, and their distribution could take few more days,” he informed.