Sudin hopes for good news on mining by October 14

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Minister for Public Works Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar on Friday said that Goans should get ‘good news’ on the resumption of mining operations in the state by October 14.

Speaking to media persons at the secretariat, he said that honouring the request of the state government the Centre has assured to work out a solution for the early resumption of mining operations.

“The state economy was totally dependent on the mining sector before tourism took wings in Goa,” the MGP leader said, adding that his party is supportive of the original mine owners of Goa.

If the Centre fails to take an appropriate decision on the mining resumption then the MGP will be forced to take an aggressive stand, he warned.

A delegation of mining dependent people from Bicholim taluka, which was led by former MLA Naresh Sawal, called on the PWD Minister.

The delegation urged him to intervene in the proposed retrenchment of workers by a mining firm.

Accordingly, Dhavlikar spoke to an official of the company urging him not to resort to layoff.

The minister asserted that the government will not allow mining firms to retrench the workers.