Sudin disfavours entry of cab-hailing firms

September 6, 2017

NT NETWORK

 

PANAJI

Transport Minister Sudin Dhavlikar on Wednesday indicated  that he is not in favour of allowing cab-hailing firms entering the state, and rather stressed on fixing  digital fare meters onto taxis within six months.

The app-based taxi aggregators operating in other parts of the country have been running into losses, and allowing them in the state will not be a good decision in the interest of taxi operators and passengers, he said.

Maintaining   that the government is committed to ensuring safer and cheaper travel in taxis, Dhavalikar said that several important decisions are being taken, including on fixing  digital fare meters onto taxis within six months, so as to streamline taxi travels in the state.

“But allowing taxi aggregators such as Ola and Uber into the state will  not be a correct  decision…  such services are  well utilised in big cities… “Our Goa is very small as compared to other states of the country for such app-based cab services to operate efficiently,” he observed. Several attempts  of the state government to make  digital meters compulsory have come a cropper, as cabbies  have forced the government to bow to  their  demands.

