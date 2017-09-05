Sudin disfavours entry of cab-hailing firms

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Transport Minister Sudin Dhavlikar on Wednesday indicated that he is not in favour of allowing cab-hailing firms entering the state, and rather stressed on fixing digital fare meters onto taxis within six months.

The app-based taxi aggregators operating in other parts of the country have been running into losses, and allowing them in the state will not be a good decision in the interest of taxi operators and passengers, he said.

Maintaining that the government is committed to ensuring safer and cheaper travel in taxis, Dhavalikar said that several important decisions are being taken, including on fixing digital fare meters onto taxis within six months, so as to streamline taxi travels in the state.

“But allowing taxi aggregators such as Ola and Uber into the state will not be a correct decision… such services are well utilised in big cities… “Our Goa is very small as compared to other states of the country for such app-based cab services to operate efficiently,” he observed. Several attempts of the state government to make digital meters compulsory have come a cropper, as cabbies have forced the government to bow to their demands.