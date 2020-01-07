Sudin: day-long protest at Satre to save Mhadei

Panaji: Senior leader of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and Marcaim MLA Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar said on Monday that the party will hold a day-long protest at Satre in Sattari taluka to save the Mhadei river. The protest will be held in mid-January after which the MGP will also start a mega campaign by holding public meetings in constituencies through which the River Mhadei flows. River Mhadei enters Goa from the north and Satre in Sattari is the location where the river meets other water bodies, Dhavlikar said during a press briefing at the MGP office at St Inez in Panaji.

“People in North Goa are dependant on River Mhadei…it is the backbone of Goa. At Satre, you can witness the reduced flow of water due to the river water diversion by Karnataka,” said Dhavalikar adding “in a few days, we will hold a day-long dharna at Satre.”

“We are trying to get to know what the intention of the government is and bring to their notice as to why the water flow (of Mhadei) has decreased. It has almost dried and if this is the situation now, what will it be in May,” Dhavalikar questioned.

He said that the MGP will conduct an agitation on a larger scale. “We will go to all the assembly constituencies in North Goa where the Mhadei river flows. We will hold public meetings on the issue,” said Dhavalikar. “The Mhadei effect will be worse than the mining effect. After mining shutdown, there was loss of revenue but due to Mhadei water diversion, there will be a loss of nature,” he said.

Dhavalikar said that at the all-party meeting, along with the Chief Minister, they had met Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. “Assurance was given that in 15 days, he will revoke all the letters issued (related to Mhadei). We had also brought to his notice that 27 per cent water had been diverted and at that time, he had said that a committee would be formed and the site would be visited, but nothing happened,” said Dhavalikar.

He said that the salinity of water will rise if the Mhadei river water is diverted. He said the effect will be witnessed at Opa water treatment plant and the plant will stop functioning. “As of now, the salt water during high tide reaches near the Khandepar bridge. If Mhadei river is diverted, salt water will reach the Opa plant and the operation will stop, affecting water supply to Ponda and Tiswadi talukas,” he said.