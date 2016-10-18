Subsidised tender coconuts: govt yet to finalise suppliers

NT NETWORK

DAVORLIM

The wait for tender coconuts at subsidised rates could be longer as the government is yet to finalise the farmers for supplying tender coconuts through vegetable carts of Goa State Horticulture Corporation Ltd.

The Agriculture Minister Ramesh Tawadkar speaking to ‘The Navhind Times,’ said, “The supply of tender coconuts at subsidised rates will take some time. We have placed the proposal before few farmers and it will take some time.”

It may be recalled that the Agriculture Minister had announced in May that “the government proposes to provide tender coconuts through horticulture carts at a subsidised rate of Rs 15” as the vendors were fleecing the customers.

Presently, the vendors are selling tender coconuts at Rs 30-40.

The government had assured to commence the sale by August 2016.

Meanwhile, the minister announced to take up upgradation of the Davorlim village panchayat office by utilising funds under tribal welfare.

The sarpanch Tulsidas Dessai, while announcing the decision, said that the panchayat will pass a resolution to this effect at the earliest to expedite the process.

Earlier, the Navelim MLA Avertano Furtado informed that sports development projects will be taken up in the next couple of months in the Navelim constituency, which will include multi-sports facility at Navelim and stadium at Zoriwaddo, Davorlim.