Subsidised fuel for fishermen: government to introduce coupon system

PANAJI: The government will be introducing a coupon system from July 1 so that the fishermen can avail of the monthly subsidised fuel (kerosene/petrol) for operating outboard motors, under financial assistance scheme.

Coming out with the information, after holding a meeting with a delegation of traditional fishermen on Tuesday at Secretariat, the Fisheries Minister Vinod Palyekar said that in order to bring accountability in the subsidy scheme, the government intends to introduce this new system.

The scheme has been introduced to help the fishermen get regular supply of fuel (kerosene/petrol) in the absence of any special quota allotted to the industry.

The fishermen using kerosene outboard motors are eligible for a subsidy of Rs 50,000 per year under the scheme.

Palyekar informed that the government will identify two-three petrol pumps to provide fuel to fishermen under the scheme, adding that the coupons will be issued to fishermen so that that can avail of the scheme.

The coupon system will be introduced from July 1, the minister said, adding that he has asked the fisheries department to work on the new initiative on a war footing.

The delegation of fishermen, which called on the Fisheries Minister, was accompanied by the Minister for Housing Jayesh Salgaonkar and Deputy Speaker Michael Lobo, and has placed various demands before the government including stopping of fishing using LED lights and bull trawling and regularisation of traditional fishermen’s huts in the coastal belt.

On LED fishing and bull trawling issues, the Fisheries Minister assured the fishermen that the department will crack down on fishing vessels using LED lights as well as bull trawling besides that the issues will be taken up with the central government.

On regularisation of fishermen’s huts, Palyekar said that he will take up the issue with the Chief Minister as it comes under the purview of Goa Coastal Management Zone Authority.