Submit action plan on potholes within 2 days: HC to state govt

Panaji: The High Court of Bombay at Goa on Monday directed the state government to file an action plan with time line within two days on the proposed measures to tackle the pothole menace plaguing the state.

Aam Aadmi Party had filed a petition before the High Court with regard to the potholed roads in the state.

Aam Aadmi Party general secretary Pradeep Padgaonkar, the petitioner in the matter, informed before the High Court that a judgment in a similar public interest litigation (PIL), decided by another division bench of the High Court in a suo motu writ petition last year, was submitted by him, as the court therein had extensively dealt with the subject in Maharashtra and issued series of directions which, he said, may be found useful to decide the matter. Padgaonkar said that the petition was filed, as the agencies of the government, responsible to act, had failed causing enormous hardships to the common man in the state. Adv Jamshed Mistry, who was the amicus curiae in the Maharashtra petition, appeared for the petitioner.

Padgaonkar said that display of the names of the contractors as well as engineers at site of work is one of the prayers before the court, the others being a court-monitored investigation into the loss of lives and the corruption involved as well as appointment of a commissioner so that people can report cases to him.

Besides the state, petitioner has made the PWD, directors of both, the municipal as well as the panchayat administration and the Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation as respondents.