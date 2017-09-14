Style up with five kinds of traditional dupattas

Puja Mapxencar

If you are not a dupatta person then reading this article will change the way you thinking.

Here are some amazing types of dupattas that you should add to your shopping cart:

Buti dupatta: Buti work dupatta consists of delicate designing and decoration of natural elements. The detailing is either religious or nature-related and features intricate design on the borders or all over the bodice in the form of stars or sitaras hanging loosely. Multicoloured cotton threads and copper threads are usually used to bring out this embroidery.

Pattachitra hand-painted dupattas: Pattachitra is the pride of Orissa and the dupatta illustrates an entire story off a canvas. These iconic paintings include wall paintings, manuscript painting, palm-leaf etching and paintings on cloth. This type of art is basically drawn on both cotton and silk fabrics. If you plan on wearing a plain kurta, a bright coloured pattachitra dupatta is perfect for the look.

Chanderi dupattas: Chanderi dupattas are sheer, light in weight and texture, and are woven in Madhya Pradesh. These dupattas showcase shimmering texture and the zari is woven as per the design on the border. In case you have to attend a traditional occasion this will enhance your entire look. These dupattas can be worn with kalamkari kameez or suits.

Ikat Dupatta: The patterns on this type of dupattas are created by binding individual threads which are then altered to create new patterns and dyed to form new images. Ikat dupattas are the most comfortable type of dupattas, they aren’t too bright or jazzy. Being look sophisticated and look great when teamed with some terracotta jewellery or tribal antique finish jewellery.

Pom pom dupattas: Pom pom dupattas are in fashion these days and can be made at home. All you need to do is buy a bright colour chiffon dupatta or silk dupatta and stitch pom poms to the ends of the dupatta.

Have some fun with these different dupattas and enjoy the fresh look. See you next week!

(Writer is head designer of KANDIDA)

