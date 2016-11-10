Stunned world leaders guarded in response to Trump’s victory

Washington/London

As the world was Wednesday stunned by Donald Trump’s jaw-dropping victory in the US presidential election, world leaders were guarded in their reaction to the development while allies congratulated him.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was accused by Hillary Clinton of closeness to Trump, sent the winner a telegram to congratulate him and said Moscow is “ready to do our part and do everything to return relations to the trajectory of development”.

Putin “expressed hope for mutual work on bringing US- Russia relations out of their critical condition as well as on working out outstanding issues on the international agenda” in his congratulatory telegram, the Kremlin said.

Congratulating Trump, British Prime Minister Theresa May saying the UK and US had an “enduring and special relationship” and would remain “close partners” on trade, security and defence.

China’s President Xi Jinping sent congratulations to Trump and said he looked forward to working with him, state broadcaster CCTV reported. “I highly value China-US relations, and look forward to working together with you, and holding fast to mutual respect and non-conflict, non-confrontation,” the channel cited Xi as saying in its nightly national broadcast.

During the campaign, Trump had accused China of snatching the jobs of the Americans. He had earlier claimed that Americans are living through the “greatest jobs theft” in the history of the world, saying US companies were moving out jobs to countries like China, Mexico and Singapore.

French President Francois Hollande, who had earlier said Trump made him want to retch, warned his victory “opens a period of uncertainty.”

“This American election opens a period of uncertainty,” he said in a statement that offered only brief congratulations to the controversial

billionaire.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said there was “no possibility” of its nuclear deal with world powers being overturned by Trump despite his threat to dismantle it.