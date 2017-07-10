Study on under-assessed, un-assessed city property to be completed by Oct

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The transformation of the Panaji city under the Smart City Mission and AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) is making rapid progress with detailed study being carried out about under-assessed and un-assessed property under the jurisdiction of the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP), which is expected to be completed by October 2017.

Coming out with this information at a press conference on Monday, the chief mentor of the Smart City Mission for Panaji Sidharth Kunkalienkar stated that the particular study, which would eventually result in creation of a database about all properties in the capital city, would help the CCP to generate more revenue by way of property tax collection.

The CEO of the Smart City Mission for Panaji and director for AMRUT Swayandipta Pal Chaudhari informed that the study of the city properties is being carried out through a door-to-door survey, with the help of drone-based and Lidar-based surveying system. “This would ensure that up to the last property in the capital city is brought under the tax radar,” he added, stating that furthermore, a common policy for the same would be approved by various levels of the government as well as the CCP.

Chaudhari also revealed that 50 to 60 utility layers are being worked out for the city. “We will take together mobile service cables, telephone cables, sewage lines, water supply pipes and so on into a database, and then any related intervention would have to be taken up in a planned manner,” he added, pointing out that under the Smart City Mission, only those advertisements approved by the CCP would be allowed in the capital city.

Speaking further, Kunkalienkar said that a Memorandum of Understanding with the Goa College of Engineering will witness technological interventions adapted for the development of Panaji. “The highlight of the Smart City will be the strengthening and beautification of Mandovi riverside,” he noted, adding that it has been aimed to complete all the ongoing projects in the city under the Smart City Mission and AMRUT, between August 1 and August 31, 2017, which includes restoration of a footbridge along Rua da Ourem.

Kunkalienkar further stated that the second phase projects under AMRUT have been approved for Ribandar by the central government, include a community hall, fish/ meat/ vegetable market, a jogging track, bus stop, and a fishing wharf/ jetty. “It also includes semi-pedestrianisation at the 18th June Road and uniform footpaths along M G Road,” he maintained, informing that planning of the third phase of AMRUT is on and will include development of a garden at Altinho, a park and parking space at the Church Square, refurbishing of Dona Paula jetty, beautification of Ponte de Linhares, revitalisation of Cafe Bhonsle Square and a bio-diversity park at Ribandar.