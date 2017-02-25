Study gives breather to pre-1991 structures at beaches

PANAJI: The National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management has recommended to the state government to allow commercial activities with proper regulations in the structures built prior to February 19, 1991 along coastal areas.

The report suggested that the structures existing prior to February 19, 1991 could be permitted to carry out regulated commercial activities such as homestays, guesthouses and restaurants without any further increase in coverage or FAR/FSI, as it would not occupy additional vacant land in the coastal area in consonance with the CRZ Notification, 2011.

Framing the criteria for putting up shacks, huts/cottages/tents on private lands, the study said that beach areas adjacent to fishing villages should be avoided for putting up private shacks and huts/ cottages/tents, and diversification of coastal livelihood should be encouraged.

Goa being a coastal state, traditional fishing activities undertaken by ramponnkars (traditional fisherman) are a common source of livelihood. Such traditional fishing activities have been undertaken from generation to generation. In some of the coastal fishing villages, traditional fishermen put up temporary huts on public beaches and within CRZ areas to store salted fish, fishing equipment, canoes and other fishing accessories.

The report also said that shacks, huts, cottages and tents are primarily meant for livelihood of the local inhabitants who are not in position to construct hotels/restaurants, and hence the hotels in these beach belts should not be permitted to put up more than one shack within their private area.

A satellite imagery-based study of shoreline changes in Goa has indicated that over a 32-year period there has been a large variation in depositional and erosion processes along the coast of Goa.

The NCSM in its report has stated that the beach stretch from Baga to Sinquerim in North Goa and Querim in South Goa are eroding. From 3, 62,855 sq.mts of Baga-Sinquerim beach stretch, it has shrunk to 5,775.89 sq.mts, and out of total beach area of 38,843.79 sq.mts in Querim about 15,795.42 sq.mts has been vulnerable to coastal erosion. Interestingly, the erosion was also specifically observed along the coast of Anjuna and Velsao.

The NCSCM team undertook extensive field surveys along all the beaches of Goa for identification of existing beach shacks and other temporary structures, existing entry points, ecologically sensitive areas (e.g. mapping of sand dunes, turtle nesting sites etc.) and identification of fishing spaces.

“Specifically, the study indicated that net accretion occurs along river mouths. Along the coast, however, deposition was observed in coastal stretches of Morjim, Baga, Campal, Miramar and Mobor,” mentioned the report.

The report has further stated that parking of vehicles on sandy areas, driving on the beach as often noticed, play fields on dunes, continuous movement by pedestrians and cyclists destroys dune vegetation, flatten dunes and renders the sand mobile. These factors induce shifting of sand and thus affect the stability of sand dunes.

For the very first time, sand dunes have been mapped and delineated using high resolution aerial photographs and the beach area available for tourism. The total sand dune area within 200 mts in CRZ area was 23, 20,918 sqmts.