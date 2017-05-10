Study draft coastal management plan: Parrikar to MLAs

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has asked all the MLAs to submit their suggestions as regard the new draft coastal zone management plan (CZMP), prepared by the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM) for the state of Goa.

The officials of the Chennai-based institution on Wednesday made a presentation on the draft coastal zone management plan to the MLAs during a special meeting held at the Secretariat. The meeting was attended by the Chief Minister, ministers and Congress MLAs including leader of opposition Chandrakant Kavalekar, Digambar Kamat, Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, Jennifer Monserrate, Isidore Fernandes and others.

Emerging from the meeting, the Chief Minister told the media that he has suggested to all the MLAs to submit their suggestions on Thursday. He said that the suggestions will be incorporated in the draft plan and added that the plan will be reviewed after 15 days before notifying it to the public for suggestions and objections.

The draft coastal zone management plan has proposed to include areas of Calangute, Candolim and Canacona under coastal regulation zone (CRZ) II and shift to the high tide line (HTL) towards the shoreline.

Another significant proposal involves reclassifying CRZ II and including more beach areas such as Calangute and Candolim, some areas in Pernem, Mapusa river, Taleigao and Caranzalem into it. Earlier, the municipal areas of Panaji and Mormugao were included in CRZ II.

As per the NCSCM proposal, all coastal villages from Pernem to Canacona are likely to be declared as fishing villages.

“Since the draft plan is for the whole of Goa, it was not possible to go through it in one and half-hour presentation. Therefore, we have suggested to all the MLAs to study the plan pertaining to their constituencies and make appropriate suggestions,” he said.

Town and Country Planning Minister, Vijai Sardesai, who also attended the meeting, said that there are some anomalies in the draft plan, which need to be examined by the MLAs.

He further said that since the coastal zone management plan will be for five years, “we have to take care that there should not be even minor discrepancies, as it has far-reaching implications as far as development is concerned.” He said that he has already instructed his department to attend every query of all the talukas.

According to the draft plan, the town and country planning department is likely to play a role in the planning of the coastal areas.

A senior official from the environment department said that the draft plan will be notified for public suggestions and objections for one month, by June 1. He further added that thereafter there will be public hearings on coastal zone management plan at both the district levels.

Later, it will be presented to the National Coastal Zone Management Authority for its approval and finally the draft plan will go to the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change for approval and final notification.