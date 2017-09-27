Study damage done by Lucky 7 to Miramar beach: govt to NIO

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

The state government has officially written to the National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) asking it to carry out an Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) study on Mandovi waters and the environmental damage that may have been caused to the Miramar beach due to the grounded casino vessel MV Lucky Seven.

“A few days back, the NIO received a formal request from the government to assess the environmental damage that might have been caused due to the grounded vessel. In the next seven days, a plan will be prepared on how to go about it, a team will be constituted accordingly and the study will begin thereafter,” said a highly placed official at the NIO.

The casino vessel has been grounded off the Miramar beach for over two months. The beach has been recently witnessing massive sand erosion along the shore. However, the factors for this erosion will be revealed only when the EIA reports come out.

The Goa State Pollution Control Board (GSPCB) has sent two reminders to Golden Globe Hotels Pvt Ltd, the promoter of the casino vessel, to immediately submit a bank guarantee of Rs 1 crore towards the environmental damage the casino vessel has caused to the beach. However, Govind Kanda, who is the brother of Gopal Kanda, the owner of the vessel, recently denied being asked to pay the bank guarantee.

Meanwhile, the NIO has denied that it was asked by the state government to carry out an EIA study on Goan rivers specific to the Inland Waterways (nationalisation of rivers).

It may be recalled that Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, during a recently concluded assembly session on the floor of the House, while speaking on Inland Waterways (nationalisation of rivers) issue had stated that he has directed the NIO to carry out an EIA on Goan rivers.

“At present, NIO is not conducting any EIA on Goan rivers specifically with regard to Inland Waterways. To our knowledge, so far we have not been asked. Normally requests come to us from the government but so far we have not received anything. But we have been doing studies and observations for our research work on our own but to carry out a specific study, the government has to inform us. Then we can go ahead and conduct the study accordingly,” an official said.

Meanwhile, the High Court of Bombay at Goa has extended the deadline for towing away the casino vessel MV Lucky Seven from Miramar waters to October 10.

The High Court had allowed Lucky Seven to anchor in River Mondovi to conduct an underwater survey to assess the damage

occurred to the vessel.

The 75-metre long offshore casino vessel, which got grounded off the Miramar beach a month ago, has now developed a 12-metre deep crack at its bottom.

The High Court had directed the vessel promoters to remove it from the Miramar beach area on top priority so that it did not create serious environmental damage to the beach. The High Court has said that if any type of pollution is caused to the River Mandovi, it will be cleaned by the company and any breach of High Court’s directions will result in cancellation of permissions and licences and the state government will be free to take any step to recover the cost. The High Court has also directed both, the state government and the company to file a status report.