Study casts doubt on efficacy of DBT-food scheme

PANAJI: Even as the state government plans to implement the central government’s pilot project on direct transfer of cash as food subsidy under Public Distribution System (PDS), surveys on pilot projects in three Union territories have cast doubts on the efficacy of the system.

The state government may have to examine the study report that was commissioned by the NITI Aayog and the department of food of the Union government in Union territories of Chandigarh, Puducherry and Dadar and Nagar Haveli.

The report shows that the pilot project has failed miserably as systems and infrastructure are not in place to roll out direct cash transfer as a result the scheme has not found many takers.

Two studies – one from September 2015 – when the pilot project began – till February 2016 wherein 5,044 beneficiaries were surveyed and second from June-July 2016 wherein 3,069 beneficiaries were surveyed – were carried out. The study found that less than 60 per cent of cash actually reached beneficiaries.

The DBT-food scheme could help reduce Food Corporation of India’s (FCI) operational costs significantly.

“Of the amount disbursed for sample households, 50 per cent of beneficiaries were receiving either nothing or less cash than they were entitled to in lieu of the subsidised grains and 17 per cent received more cash than they were entitled for,” the report states.

The study on process monitoring of direct benefit transfer in the PDS was carried out by J-Pal South Asia which is based at the Institute for Financial Management and Research and an associate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology-based research group by the same name.

The study has revealed that the civil supplies and consumer affairs office in the Union territories (UTs) receives nearly 50 complaints everyday about the problems faced by beneficiaries. Most of the complaints were that the money was not adequate and not received on time to buy equivalent 5kg of rice from the market.

The study concludes that in two of the three Union Territories that is Chandigarh and Puducherry, a year after the pilot projects were launched, only 40 per cent households prefer cash over subsidised food grains even after a year the scheme being rolled out.

In all people had ended up paying between Rs 103-207 per month per household on an average more from their pockets to buy 3kg of rice and 2 kg of wheat that they got through ration shops earlier. In Chandigarh, PHH beneficiaries had to spend Rs 22.23 extra per person buying the same amount of grain in the market while in Puducherry, the ration card holder spends Rs 30 extra for the same amount of grain in the market and in Dadra Nagar and Haveli spending was Rs 7 extra.

From September 2015 to June 2016, governments of the three UTs claimed that they had distributed Rs 1,05,50,207 into beneficiaries’ accounts after stopping supply of subsidised grains. But the study found that Rs 42,42,323 could not be traced with the beneficiaries.

“When we get rice at least we will be able to cook it and feed our families,” said 40-year-old Lata.

Implementation of DBT scheme will facilitate transfer of the subsidy amount directly into the bank accounts of eligible households, thereby eliminating the possibility of leakage and delays in the supply of food grains, if any. The households shall be free to buy food grains as per their choices.

However, 35-year-old Annu Karadeli said that even if cash were deposited in their bank accounts, their husbands would take the money to purchase liquor. “When we get rice, at least we will be able to cook it and feed our families,” reasoned 40-year-old Jaya.

For 54-year-old Mukesh Talwar, who lives in a hutment at Taleigao, collecting rice from FPS is easier. “When we get rice from ration shops at least our meal is ensured. The cash usually gets diverted for other purposes and people may not necessarily use it for buying rice,” he said expressing his concern. Talwar’s elder daughter too prefers rice and not cash.

“Items supplied through PDS are useful for family members. If cash is deposited, men can take that and spend as per their wish,” she added.

For 45-year-old Sarita Lakshmi first marching to the bank and then to the market or ration shop will be a difficult task. “We don’t come to know when money is credited and when it is not. So I certainly prefer collecting rice directly from ration shops,” she said.

Similarly, for 47-year-old Muktar from Betim the money transferred in bank account is not enough to meet nutritional requirements of his family of four. “And what if food prices go up and money being credited is not sufficient to buy?” he asked.