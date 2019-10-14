Students urged to play active role in protecting environment

Panaji: St Andrew’s Higher Secondary School held its third ‘All Goa Inter-Higher Secondary School English Elocution Competition’ recently. The manager Fr Camilo Dias welcomed the gathering. A prayer service was conducted by teacher Melanie Fernandes. This was followed by a prayer dance by a student and lighting of the lamp by the dignitaries.

Lisa Rodrigues introduced the chief guest Oscar Gonsalves, administrator, Sharda Mandir, Miramar.

Twenty one participants chose to speak on either topic: ‘Goa’s natural resources- Have we left enough for our future generations?’ and ‘Social networking and online gaming-How addicted are our youth?’

The chief guest addressed the gathering and highlighted the contribution of 16-year-old Greta Thunberg, a climate and environment activist and encouraged students to play an active role in preserving the environment.

He also urged the students to avoid using mobile phones and instead use their time fruitfully. The judges for the competition were Shalini Carvalho, Vilma Henriques and Semele Sardessai. Guilermina de Souza introduced the judges for the day.

The Principal Walter Cabral declared the prize winners. Samantha Dias Barreto from Vidya Vikas Academy, Margao won the first place along with a rolling trophy. Jyle Fernandes from Shree Damodar HSS, Margao and Zenia Maria Fernandes of Infant Jesus HSS, Colva won the second and third prizes respectively. The winners took home a trophy, a certificate and a cash prize.

The chief guest, manager, Principal, PTA chairperson and vice chairperson handed over the prizes. Mavel Fernandes proposed the vote of thanks. The programme was compered by Dionne Gonsalves Dias.